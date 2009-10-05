Erikson, Erik H. (Homburger) (1902–1994), a United States psychoanalyst. Erikson, considered one of the world's foremost psychoanalysts, conducted significant research on the various stages of psychological development. His Childhood and Society (1950) became a classic. In 1970 he won a Pulitzer Prize for Gandhi's Truths, a psychological study of Mohandas Gandhi.

Erikson was born in Germany of Danish parents. After training in Vienna under Anna Freud, Sigmund Freud's daughter, Erikson emigrated to the United States in 1933. He established a private practice and later also taught.

His other books include: Young Man Luther (1958); Insight and Responsibility (1964); Identity: Youth and Crisis (1968); Life History and the Historical Moment (1975); Toys and Reasons: Stages in Ritualization of Experience (1977).