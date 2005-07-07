Dream: I am traveling happily

Description: You are traveling happily by bus, train, ship, airplane or other public transport. Your dream may involve various preparations to travel or other activities en route to the transport.

Frequency: Very infrequent. Most dreams about travel deal with complications. Pleasant travel dreams may arise when you feel content with how life is going at the time of the dream.

Usual meanings: Things are going smoothly; you're making the connections you want; you're pleased with this opportunity; you have what you need.

Questions to ask yourself:

What is your destination in your dream? (Be on the lookout for puns, wordplay involving the names of places and people)

Who is traveling with you?