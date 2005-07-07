Dream: I excel on a test or in performance

Description: You do extremely well on a test in school or perform superbly in some other situation. In other versions, you perform outstandingly in a play or a musical, sporting or other event. Famous colleagues may praise you.

Frequency: Occasional. It usually occurs when you feel confident about your abilities in waking life.

Usual meanings: You feel confident of your abilities or preparation.

Questions to ask yourself:

What role or test are you preparing for in waking life?

What have you done to prepare for it?

Can you use your dreams as a practice ground for waking life?