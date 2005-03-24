Sleep Schedule

Try this schedule, offered by the National Sleep Foundation, to help put yourself on the permanent path to a good night's sleep.
Morning:
Advertisement
- Wake up at the same time each morning refreshed and without help.
- Have a cup of coffee, tea or hot chocolate if you like it and it doesn't bother you. Eat a nutritious breakfast.
- Begin work alert with lots of energy and in a good mood.
Afternoon:
- Have a nutritious lunch.
- Exercise by late afternoon.
- Avoid alcohol, nicotine and caffeinated products.
Evening:
- Have a nutritious dinner.
- Stop working and begin to relax before bedtime.
- Eat a light, healthy snack.
- Before bed, listen to music, read a novel, take a bath and think about your day, appreciating what you accomplished and whom you touched.
- Make sure your sleeping environment is cool, quiet, dark and comfortable.
- Go to bed at your regular time.
Night:
- Get a good night of 7 to 9 hours in bed with lots of deep sleep without disruptions.
©2005 National Sleep Foundation. All rights reserved.
Advertisement