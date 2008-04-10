Giving Your Baby a Bath

" " After the umbilical cord heals, you can bathe your baby in a tub bath. See more baby care pictures. iStockphoto.com /Michael DeLeon

Give your baby a bath every 2-3 days. Use mild baby soap and shampoo.

Sponge Bath

Until his belly button heals, give your baby a sponge bath.

1. Lay your baby on a padded towel.

2. Dip a cotton ball into plain water and gently wipe his eyes.

3. Use a wet washcloth (no soap) to wash his face. Then wash his body with soapy water. Wash the diaper area last.

4. Rinse him off with plain water and pat him dry.

Tub Bath After the umbilical cord heals, bathe your baby in a small plastic tub or in the sink with just a few inches of water. Line it with a sponge or towel to make it less slippery.

Don’t leave your baby alone in the tub, even for a minute!

1. Gently wash his face with plain water. Wash his body with soapy water. Wash the diaper area last.

2. Wash your baby’s hair with a little baby shampoo. Tip his head back so the shampoo doesn’t run into his eyes.

3. Rinse him with clean water.

4. Wrap your baby in a towel and pat him dry.