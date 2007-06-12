Safe Sleeping For Your Baby

Always put infants to sleep on their backs (Remember: Back to sleep).

Place a firm mattress in your baby's crib or bassinet.

If your infant breastfeeds in a side-lying position, place your in his back for sleeping afterward.

If your infant is to sleep on an adult mattress, remove the mattress from the bed frame. Place it on the floor to prevent falls.

Remove headboards, footboards and side rails where the baby could become trapped. Be sure there are no spaces between the bed, the wall or other furnishings.

Remove cords from windows. Be sure the pajamas or gowns that you and your baby sleep in don't have long strings or ties. Watch out for anything near the bed that could strangle the baby.

Put a tight-fitting fitted sheet on the mattress.

Use a baby blanket only if you can tuck it into the bottom of the bed.

If you decide to co-sleep, let only the mother and baby sleep together. This reduces the risk of an adult lying on top of the infant and causing the baby to suffocate.