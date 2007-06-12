Health
Pregnancy & Parenting
Baby Health
Baby Care

Safe Sleeping For Your Baby

By: DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Take the following steps whenever your newborn sleeps-until your baby is 12 months old.

Dos

  • Always put infants to sleep on their backs (Remember: Back to sleep).
  • Place a firm mattress in your baby's crib or bassinet.
  • If your infant breastfeeds in a side-lying position, place your in his back for sleeping afterward.
  • If your infant is to sleep on an adult mattress, remove the mattress from the bed frame. Place it on the floor to prevent falls.
  • Remove headboards, footboards and side rails where the baby could become trapped. Be sure there are no spaces between the bed, the wall or other furnishings.
  • Remove cords from windows. Be sure the pajamas or gowns that you and your baby sleep in don't have long strings or ties. Watch out for anything near the bed that could strangle the baby.
  • Put a tight-fitting fitted sheet on the mattress.
  • Use a baby blanket only if you can tuck it into the bottom of the bed.
  • If you decide to co-sleep, let only the mother and baby sleep together. This reduces the risk of an adult lying on top of the infant and causing the baby to suffocate.
  • Mothers who weigh more than 175 pounds are at greater risk of lying on top of their infants.

Don'ts

  • Don't place your infant on a water bed, sofa, soft mattress or other soft surface.
  • Never place pillows, quilts, comforters, sheepskins or other soft bedding on top of or under your baby.
  • Never smoke around your baby or inside an infant's home. Smoking can increase the risk of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).
  • Never sleep with your infant if you -Smoke -Have been drinking alcohol -Have taken drugs or medications that make it hard for you to wake up
  • Don't overdress your baby for sleep
  • Don't overheat the room
  • Don't cover the infant's head for sleep

Advertisement

ScienceThe Human BrainHow Sleep WorksScienceThe Human BrainHow Polyphasic Sleep WorksScienceEmotionsCan sleep make me happy?ScienceThe Human BrainHow Sleep Labs WorkScienceThe Human BrainIs a lack of sleep making me fat?ScienceSpaceflightWhat is it like to sleep in space?ScienceThe Human BrainIs science phasing out sleep?ScienceEveryday MythsDoes the full moon affect your sleep?ScienceThe Human BrainCan sleeping with a concussion kill you?ScienceThe Human BrainWhy are demons blamed for sleep paralysis?ScienceThe Human BrainHow Sleepwalking WorksScienceThe Human BrainAmbienScienceEveryday InnovationsWho invented the sleeper sofa?
HealthDiabetesSleepHealthAging ProcessHow do my sleep habits change as I age?HealthSleep BasicsCan melatonin help you sleep better?HealthSleep BasicsSleep PicturesHealthSleep JournalSleep ScheduleHealthSleep DisordersDangers of Sleep ApneaHealthSleep JournalSleep DeprivationHealthSleep DisordersDo you need sleep drugs?HealthSleep BasicsThe Get Better Sleep QuizHealthSleep DisordersHow Sleep Deprivation WorksHealthSleep JournalI Can't Sleep Because I'm Worried About Not SleepingHealthSleep BasicsIs sleep that important?HealthSleep BasicsAvoiding Sleep DeprivationHealthSleep JournalSleep and SmokingHealthSleep JournalSleep and AgingHealthAlternative MedicineNatural Sleep AidsHealthSweating and OdorSweating While SleepingHealthBaby CareBaby Won't Sleep? 5 Tips From a Baby Sleep CoachHealthModern Medical TreatmentsSleep Apnea TreatmentsHealthSleep BasicsHow Sleep Consolidates Our MemoriesHealthSleep BasicsHow are sleep and heart disease related?HealthSleep BasicsWhy do we sleep?HealthTeenage HealthHelping Sleep-deprived TeensHealthSkin Cleansing TipsIs it bad to sleep with my makeup on?HealthOsteoarthritisHow does sleep affect osteoarthritis?HealthSleep BasicsWill you die if you never sleep?HealthSleep DisordersDoes sleep deprivation lead to risky decisions?HealthSleep BasicsWhat Happens When We Sleep?HealthSleep JournalCreating the Right Sleep EnvironmentHealthSleep Basics5 Effects of Sleep DeprivationHealthSleep Disorders9 Most Common Sleep DisordersHealthSleep JournalSleep In the Modern WorldHealthBaby CareSafe Sleeping For Your BabyHealthSleep DisordersWhy Some People Can't Sleep Without a FanHealthSleep BasicsWhy Socks Help You Sleep BetterHealthSleep BasicsDo Weighted Blankets Help With Sleep?HealthBaby CareMore Babies Are Sleeping in Boxes â and That's a Good ThingHealthSleep BasicsWill we learn to live without sleep?HealthSleep DisordersDoes Sleeping On Your Side Stop Snoring?HealthHeadacheHow do my sleep and rest patterns affect my headaches?HealthSleep DisordersHow Do You Sleep When Sailing Solo for 4,000 Miles?HealthSleep BasicsCan Military Meditation Techniques Help You Fall Asleep Fast?HealthSleep JournalMany of My Sleep Problems Are Due to Bad HabitsHealthSleep Basics5 Health Risks of Too Little SleepHealthSleep BasicsCan you die if you donât sleep?HealthSleep Disorders10 Signs You May Be Sleep DeprivedHealthSleep BasicsYes, You Can Catch Up On Your Sleep!HealthSleep DisordersWhy Are You So Tired? 5 Most Common Sleep MistakesHealthWeight LossWhy do I lose weight while I sleep?HealthGERDHow do sleep and rest patterns affect GERD?HealthSleep BasicsHow many hours of sleep do you really need?HealthSleep BasicsOne Simple Way to Get More Sleep: Lower the ThermostatHealthSleep BasicsHow to Fall AsleepHealthSleep JournalTime For a New Mattress?HealthSleep JournalSecrets of the Siesta and High-Tech MattressesHealthSleep DisordersCan You Fall Asleep With Your Eyes Open?HealthSleep DisordersWhy Do People Fall Asleep in Movie Theaters?
AnimalsAnimal FactsDo all creatures sleep?AnimalsAquatic MammalsHow do walruses sleep in the water without drowning?AnimalsCorals & JelliesJellyfish Don't Have Brains, But They Still SleepAnimalsDog CareHow to Help Puppies SleepAnimalsAquatic MammalsDolphins Sleep Half a Brain at a TimeAnimalsFamily DogsPeople Sleep More Soundly With Their Dogs in the Bedroom ... With One ExceptionAnimalsAquatic MammalsDo whales and dolphins sleep?
LifestyleTweens and TeensWhat do you do if your teen can't sleep?LifestyleParenting TipsHow can a new mom get more sleep?LifestyleBack to School5 Things You Should Know: Teens and SleepLifestyleParenting TipsHow to Help a Child Who Is Having Trouble Falling AsleepLifestyleParenting TipsCan Scented Pillow Inserts Help You Sleep Better?
ElectronicsAutomotive GadgetsHow Anti-sleep Alarms WorkElectronicsOther GadgetsDoes wearable tech really help people sleep better?ElectronicsTech's Effects on the FamilyIs your children's computer time affecting their sleep patterns?
PeopleFolklore & SuperstitionWill sleeping with a fan on kill you?PeopleLearningDoes sleeping after learning make you smarter?PeopleSchoolingHigh Schools Are Allowing Sleep-deprived Students to Take Midday Naps
AdventureHiking & CampingSpend a Weekend Camping to Sleep Better, Study Says
AutoSafety & Regulatory DevicesWill your next car wake you up when you fall asleep at the wheel

Lots More Information

Related Articles

Citation

Games

Advertisement

Loading...