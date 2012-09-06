Child Development Timeline

" " The first year of life is full of wonder and growth. Take a look at development milestones in this article. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

The following guideline describes the various physical, cognitive, emotional, and social developmental changes and milestones to be expected during the first year of life.

It is of utmost importance to remember that the timeline is approximate, not absolute. Each child develops at his or her own pace, and some stages may occur earlier or later.

Birth to 1 Month Developmental Milestones

There is significant growth during the first month of life. At this time, reflexive movements dominate, and infants have little, if any purposeful physical activity.

Growth

Weight decreases by 10% immediately after birth and returns to birth weight by 2 weeks of age

Gains 1 oz/day; 2 lbs/month

Length increases 3.5 cm/ month

Movement and Activity

Head droops without support

Limbs flexed

Purposeless movement

Grasps objects placed in hands

Sucks objects placed in mouth

Sleeps about 16 hours/day

Sensory

Nearsighted; can see objects clearly 8-12 inches from face

Fixated gaze; cannot follow objects (like a doll's eyes)

Social

Hearing is preferential to the female voice

Easily startled