What to Expect From a Newborn

A quick rundown of the typical sequence of events follows, although you should remember that all children are different:
- Just after birth, a newborn can suck; that's called the rooting reflex.
- By 2 months, an infant can move the arms and legs smoothly, hold the head at a 45-degree angle for a few minutes, and hold an object for a brief time.
- By 3 months, a child can sit supported, although the head still bobs.
- By 4 months, an infant can sit for 10 minutes or so and maintain good control over the head.
- By 5 months, an infant can put the feet in the mouth and suck on the toes.
- By 6 months, an infant can roll from the stomach to the back.
- By 7 months, an infant can sit easily with a little support or alone. He or she can also bang two objects together.
- By 8 months, an infant can crawl and maybe even stand with support. He or she can also attempt to pick up objects.
- By 9 months, an infant can master picking up objects with the thumb and pointer finger and can crawl while grasping one toy.
- By 10 months, an infant can walk if both the hands are held, or can even walk alone while holding on to the furniture. Walking alone can begin anytime between 10 and 14 months.
- By 11 months, an infant can wave, climb, squat, stoop, and stand alone and may be able to grasp a spoon and bring it to the mouth.
- By 12 months, an infant can walk but still prefers crawling to get around. He or she can point with the index finger and take the covers off containers.
- Infants usually begin to babble around the seventh month and may begin forming short words by the first birthday.
