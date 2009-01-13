Activities for Kids with Disabilities

Have Everyone Go With the Flow: Ever heard of adaptive sports? That's when you modify a sport so a physically challenged person can participate. If volleyball the usual way isn't an option, what about a game where the net is lower and everyone sits? Or tennis where the ball can bounce a couple times? Or soccer with a ball held in the lap? For most sports, there's also equipment available to make it possible, from skiing to scuba diving to golf. It's a natural impulse to want to shelter a child from what he or she "can't" do, but it's important to let a kid who has physical handicaps see what he or she is capable of -- and that's OK to fall down or lose the game or struggle with something over and over.