Activities for Kids with Speech Impediments

Make a list: You might have played this game to pass the time during a long car trip. It's all about making a list. You start with something like "I went to the circus and I saw an acrobat." Then the next person says, "I went to the circus and I saw an acrobat and a lion tamer!" The game builds upon the preceding items one by one. You can do it alphabetically (I saw an anchor and a baboon…" or by sound "I saw a lion and a lily…").