Activities for Visually Impaired Kids

Play in the dirt: At first when your child plays with clay, let him or her just enjoy the feel of it -- What happens when you roll it up into a ball? When you squish it? When you add water to it? When you pound it flat? When the feel of the clay has been explored, you can encourage your child to make things with it with no guidance from you. What did he or she make? The model can be turned into a story. For example, if your daughter sculpted a fish, you could ask where the fish is going or what the fish is feeling or what it's been doing all day. This can be a good way to let your child be creative and also lead into discussions about emotions.