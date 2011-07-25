What are some fun activities for blind children?

Although many – if not most -- activities in today’s world are geared toward adults and children who can see, such as reading newspapers and watching movies and TV, there are still plenty of enjoyable and exciting activities that visually impaired children will have fun doing.

A game that makes a lot of “scents” is to gather from the kitchen or the backyard foods and spices with distinctive smells, such as pickles, vinegar, vanilla extract, orange segments, mint, rosemary and cinnamon. Let your child identify what each substance is as you hold it in front of his or her nose.

Depending on your tolerance for dirt, you can let your child play in the sand or soil, feeling the texture and discovering what happens when a small amount of water is added; or you can provide your child with clay instead, letting him roll it, pound it flat, and pinch it. You child can sculpt her own creations without parental input, and make up a story about what she's made. If she makes a dog, you can ask what the dog's name is, where the dog is going or how he feels. In addition to being a creative outlet, this is also a way to discuss emotions. Another good tactile activity is making cookies, letting your child roll the cookie dough into balls.

Your child will enjoy listening to music and singing along. He can drum on the table top or move his whole body according to the beat. You can read him stories aloud or let him listen to a story tape. Alternatively, teach him how to use a tape recorder or MP3 to record his own made-up story, showing him how to use the pause button if he needs to think about what to say next.