Are there any good dating sites for single parents?

Many dating sites are available for single parents, with some zeroing in on single parents of a certain age bracket or faith. Some sites offer you the choice: Are you interested in marriage, a date, a friend or a pen-pal? This is already a tip-off as to what you might find; although you may be looking for someone with whom to spend the rest of your life, other people registering on the site might very well just be looking for fun. According to Star Reviews, the site called Single Parents Mingle is of particular interest because it uses a questionnaire with 40 questions that give you insight into your own character, your strengths and your weaknesses. You have a choice of free membership, which allows you to post your profile for other people to see, view other people's profiles and photos, read message boards and send/receive e-cards. With paid membership, you get all of the above, plus you can post on message boards, and use instant messenger and live chat to communicate with others [source: Star Reviews].

Single Parent Match also has paid and free membership options, as well as an efficient customer service support team. They also provide daily news and advice for single parents, blogs and message forums. Single Parent Love is a very large dating site with a visually appealing Web site that has a single-parent chat room, and choices of free, gold or platinum membership, with platinum membership allowing members to talk via Webcam. You should be aware that when a dating site claims that it's free, it usually means that you can view other people's profiles for free, but if you want to communicate with them and set up a date, you have to pay.

Before you actually sign up for any of the sites, read the reviews that other users posted. While some postings may reflect their own personal experience, if you keep reading similar comments about the way the site is set up or how the members didn't even end up with one date, you might want to try a different site.