Real Parents Offer You Their Best Advice

We asked parents to send us tips for new parents. Here are some of the best.

Don't assume that someone with a quiet baby is a better parent. They just have a quieter baby. — Rebecca K.

Never wake a sleeping baby. Even though I am breastfeeding my second son, I never wake him up to eat. I always let him sleep. I learned that lesson the hard way by waking my first son up to eat and then he was up literally all night. — Meghan R.

Everyone had advice when I had my first child. Don't do this, or you're supposed to do that. I say every child and parent are different. Do whatever works for you. — Tricia

Keep bathtime mellow and gentle. If baby starts to fuss, talk to him/her gently and tell her/him that it is going to be alright. Don't get worked up or worried. Baby is looking to you to guide him/her and needs to know that you are confident about bathtime, so he/she can be too. — Jennifer M.

Trust yourself — You can do it and do a good job of it. — Jeanette Y.

The product we couldn't live without was a travel heating unit for formula/bottles. Our son never went on a 3-4 hour feeding schedule; he always ate every 1 1/2 - 2 hours and so instead of being tied to home constantly, an on-the-go heating unit was essential (the only drawback was it took almost 20 minutes to heat up the formula, so we really had to plan ahead). Now if they only had a travel microwave that you could plug into the car outlet. — Dianne

Firstly, patience is definitely a must. You are always learning about your child, just as they are learning about you, so patience is very important. Kids know if you are angry. Let them grow up relaxed, with no stress. They have enough time for stress later in life. — Christina K.

Have you ever been at a house with a newborn and the parents tell everyone to be quiet and tip toe around so the newborn baby doesn't wake up? Laughing, talking, having the tv or radio on or even loud footsteps can wake that baby up. I decided that when I had my babies I would make sure that didn't happen to me. When I brought my newborns home from the hospital, I turned the tv on at a normal level, played the radio, had conversations at a normal tone (no whispers), let the dogs bark, and even ran the vacuum right around the baby! My babies were used to everyday noise and didn't wake up at the drop of a hat. They even slept through the whole night at around 1 month old! — Joyce S.

The best advice anyone gave me about taking care of your baby: A few years from now it won't matter what my house looked like or how far behind I was in the laundry; what will matter is that I remember holding, playing with and rocking my baby. — Jennifer M.

The best advice I got was to let my babies learn to put themselves to sleep. After you feed your infant, put them down in their crib before they fall asleep in your arms. They will keep this skill and learn to fall asleep without your interference. My kids were never rocked or cuddled to sleep and they never cried themselves to sleep. Ours were the kids all the teenagers fought to baby sit because they were so easy to get to bed! — M.D.