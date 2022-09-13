What Is an Ectopic Pregnancy?

While ectopics can be devastating, they don't have to derail a person's plans to become a parent in the future. "What I wish people knew is that tubal factor is very common [tubal factor infertility occurs when a blockage in the fallopian tube will not allow the egg and sperm to meet]," Eyvazzadeh says. "With the increase in chlamydia rates that we're seeing (the highest level yet), we will see a rise in ectopic pregnancies too because of the tubal damage that chlamydia causes. My mantra is: the more you know the better things will go. I strongly advocate for women who are starting on their fertility journey to get their tubes checked especially if they have a history of chlamydia. If you have a history of ectopic, ask your doctor for an HSG [hysterosalpingogram: an x-ray procedure that can reveal whether the fallopian tubes are open and if the inside of the uterus is healthy]. If you have a normal HSG and are still not getting pregnant, it's also possible that your tubes may have scar tissue surrounding them or don't move properly in order for an intrauterine pregnancy to occur."

White says that based on her experience in the clinic and having seen countless women endure the emotional fallout of ectopics, she hopes the medical field will evolve to cultivate more empathy and support for patients. "I wish more doctors treated ectopic pregnancies like a miscarriage," she says. "Sure, they need more medical treatment than a typical miscarriage. But a person can be just as devastated by the loss of a pregnancy in their tube as by the loss of a pregnancy in their uterus."

Lederle says that her experience with an ectopic pregnancy brought about profound grief — but also immense gratitude. "While I would never wish this experience on anyone, I am forever changed in the way I view pregnancy and having children and this perspective I wouldn't change for the world," she wrote. "So now I'm in this club I never wanted to be a part of but especially the ectopic pregnancy club which has so few members. I wish I had more women to talk to about this. So far I've had friends tell me about a friend of a friend or a sister who went through this experience but no one who I know personally. My hope with sharing this post is not only to help me heal from my experience but also to connect with other women who have gone through it too."