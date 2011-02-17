10 First-month Pregnancy Symptoms

" " There are many early signs that you might be pregnant, and not all of them are as obvious as a positive test. See more pregnancy pictures. BananaStock/ Thinkstock

Have a hunch you're pregnant, but aren't positive? Don't worry -- you're not alone in this uncertainty. Many early pregnancy symptoms are similar to those associated with premenstrual symptoms, so it's common to wonder what's really going on inside your body. If, by chance, you are pregnant, a chain reaction of physiological events began to unfold within the first 24-hours following fertilization. During that timeframe, the fertilized egg starts dividing into many cells and continues to do so as it travels though the fallopian tube and into the uterus [source: WebMD]. Once there, it will nestle for the next 35 or so weeks as it morphs from a bundle of cells into your bundle of joy.

While it's good to remember that every pregnancy is different -- and women experience a range of symptoms -- there are still some common warning signals for pregnancy. These differ in frequency, length and strength from woman to woman and pregnancy to pregnancy. Some women notice many of the early signs of pregnancy within the first week of conception. Others may notice them developing more slowly over the next month. And others may not experience any.

Keep reading to learn the 10 most common early signs of pregnancy.

