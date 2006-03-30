9 Questions for Your Preconception Checkup

Ask your provider these 9 questions at your preconception checkup. What do I need to know about:

Diabetes, high blood pressure, infections or other health problems? Medicines or home remedies? Taking a multivitamin pill with folic acid in it each day? Getting to a healthy weight before pregnancy? Smoking, drinking alcohol and illegal drugs? Unsafe chemicals or other things I should stay away from at home or at work? Taking care of myself and lowering my stress? How long to wait between pregnancies? My family history, including premature birth? Premature birth is when your baby is born too early, before 37 completed weeks of pregnancy.

Content courtesy of the March of Dimes.