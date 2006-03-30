9 Questions for Your Preconception Checkup

Ask your provider these 9 questions at your preconception checkup. What do I need to know about:
- Diabetes, high blood pressure, infections or other health problems?
- Medicines or home remedies?
- Taking a multivitamin pill with folic acid in it each day?
- Getting to a healthy weight before pregnancy?
- Smoking, drinking alcohol and illegal drugs?
- Unsafe chemicals or other things I should stay away from at home or at work?
- Taking care of myself and lowering my stress?
- How long to wait between pregnancies?
- My family history, including premature birth? Premature birth is when your baby is born too early, before 37 completed weeks of pregnancy.
Content courtesy of the March of Dimes.
