5 Fertility Myths Debunked

" " When it comes to fertility, there are a lot of myths out there. But there's no sense in over-thinking it to the point of taking the fun out of life. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

For a couple trying to get pregnant, there is an endless list of do's and don'ts provided by doctors, family and friends -- and the people with horror stories who lurk in Internet forums.

Lose weight, but don't be too skinny. Stay away from soy, but up your grapefruit juice intake, and get rid of all your stress or you're never going to get pregnant. Make sure your man wears boxers and not briefs, and yank that computer off his lap. And for whatever you do, don't let him on a bike.

But sifting through that info to determine which pieces of advice have hard science behind them and which should go the way of so many other old wives' tales is exhausting.

Good news -- we've done some of that research for you. Here are five fertility myths, busted.