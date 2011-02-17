Do all-natural fertility drugs really work?

" " Talk with your doctor about all-natural options. With professional guidance, men and women can approach their infertility challenges with eyes open to the challenges and opportunities ahead. See more drug pictures. Hemera/ Thinkstock

If you're having trouble getting pregnant, you may think you're alone. That can be overwhelming. However, difficulty conceiving isn't rare. In fact, according to the Mayo Clinic, an estimated 10 to 15 percent of U.S. couples face infertility. This means that these couples don't successfully conceive within a year of having unprotected sex on a regular basis [source: Mayo Clinic].

All is not lost, though, for couples struggling to get pregnant. Your physician can collaborate with you to plan the best medical treatments for your situation. That said, is there anything you can do to boost your efforts -- whether as a complement to those treatments or as a treatment on its own? The answer: Yes, you can look toward Mother Nature and consider all-natural fertility drugs, so long as you first discuss those tactics at length with your physician.

You also could use a primer on these all-natural options as a starting point for your discussion. That's why, in this article, we'll discuss all-natural fertility drug options for women and men.

There are myriad all-natural herbal fertility treatment options on the market for women. For example, according to Wellsphere, evening primrose oil can be used for its potential to promote cervical mucus. And a treatment called dong quai may strengthen a woman's uterus by increasing blood flow to her pelvis [source: Wellsphere].

But, how should treatment options -- like evening primrose oil and dong quai -- be used? Are they effective? As with any treatment, you should speak with your physician about how to try these options.

But will your physician think your hopes in all-natural options are unfounded? Maybe, but maybe not: Herbal treatments have been used for medicinal purposes for centuries. In fact, Kelly Burgess for iParenting states that all-natural options were used in China to counteract infertility as far back as 476 B.C., and they help promote a whole-body focus on facing infertility.

According to Mayo Clinic gynecologist and obstetrician Dr. Mary Gallenberg, the verdict on these options is still out. There just hasn't been that much research as of yet. For example, while Gallenberg mentions a few studies that link vitamin C with helping women with ovulation disorders, she also points to the need for additional investigation [source: Gallenberg].

Keep in mind, also, that herbal treatments can interact with other medicines or treatments you may be trying. They also can come with their own side effects, so chat it up with your physician.