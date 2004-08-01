Infertility Facts to Know

- Infertility affects 6.1 million American women and their partners — about 10 percent of the reproductive age population.
- Infertility is a disease that affects the male or female reproductive system with almost equal frequency.
- Recent improvements in medication, microsurgery and in vitro fertilization (IVF) techniques make pregnancy possible for more than half of the couples pursuing treatment.
- Twenty-five percent of infertile couples have more than one factor that contributes to their infertility.
- In approximately 40 percent of infertile couples, the male partner is either the sole cause or a contributing cause of infertility.
- Fallopian tube blockage and/or peritoneal factors (abdominal wall) account for approximately 35 percent of all female infertility problems.
- Irregular or abnormal ovulation accounts for approximately 25 percent of all female infertility cases.
- Endometriosis is found in about 35 percent of infertile women who have laparoscopy as part of their infertility assessment.
- Approximately 30 percent of couples who have a complete assessment are diagnosed with unexplained infertility because no specific cause is identified.
- More than 70,000 babies have been born in the U.S. as a result of all assisted reproductive technologies, including 45,000 as a result of in vitro fertilization.
Copyright 2003
National Women's Health Resource Center Inc. (NWHRC).
