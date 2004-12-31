Infertility is defined as a couple's inability to become pregnant after one year of regular, unprotected sex. Male infertility means the male is unable to impregnate the female because of male factors. Learn what the causes of male infertility are and discover if you can resolve your male infertility issues with your doctor.

What is going on in the body?

The inability to get pregnant may be caused by conditions in either partner. It is estimated that 30% of infertility is caused by male factors. An additional 30% is caused by female factors. The remaining 40% is caused by a combination of female and male factors. Male infertility may be caused by many diseases, conditions, and other factors. Situations that raise the temperature in the testicles can interfere with normal sperm production.

Advertisement

What are the signs and symptoms of the condition?

Male infertility occurs when the man's partner does not conceive after one year of attempting to become pregnant. Other signs and symptoms depend on the underlying cause of the man's infertility.

On the next page, learn about the causes and risks of male infertility.