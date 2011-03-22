Guide to Being 11 Weeks Pregnant

You can see (and feel) that your belly is growing, bit by bit. What you can't see, however, is that your baby's development is progressing in leaps and bounds. During Week 11, your baby will begin a 21-day growth spurt that will nearly double her size. During this time, the precursors to her teeth will sprout. She will open and close her fists, and her transparent skin will gain several layers.

The changes in your body may be prompting some mixed emotions. The initial excitement of pregnancy has waned, you've started gaining nearly a pound a week and yet you don't quite fit into maternity clothes. Still, you're relieved the nausea has started to subside and that your energy is beginning to return. And even though you've watched nearly every pregnancy- and baby-related television show, you can't seem to get enough. There's just something thrilling about being a proverbial fly on the wall during another couple's labor and delivery, or sharing their excitement as they bring their baby home from the hospital.

