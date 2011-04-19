Guide to Being 15 Weeks Pregnant

You're rounding third on month four, and with just 25 waist-expanding weeks until the moment you've been waiting for, you might be feeling better than you have in some time. For many women, any residual morning sickness and fatigue from trimester one have at last gone away, and daily activities are easier than they've been in a while.
With a few notable exceptions, of course. You are, after all, nearly four months pregnant, probably saying bye-bye to your non-elastic-waist pants, finding sleep a bit more difficult and starting to field some relatively personal questions from perfect strangers. It's the start of something odd and sometimes heartening: Everybody loves a pregnant lady.
Here, the details on week 15 of being pregnant, starting with what's probably the most obvious issue in your daily life: What does this week feel like?