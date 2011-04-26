Guide to Being 19 Weeks Pregnant

You've made it halfway through your second trimester, and you may be starting to truly feel pregnant, suddenly very different from your former self. It's not just the absence of caffeine and the presence of heartburn. It's your shape, your skin tone, your hair and myriad other adjustments you see in the mirror as you enter week 19.

It'll get worse before it gets better, but don't worry: As soon as you feel those tiny kicks, you'll forget it all.

But you may not be feeling them yet, and that's fine. There's plenty for you to think about -- and accomplish -- while you wait for the coveted fluttering.

Here, what you may be feeling, what your baby is accomplishing, and what you might want to share with your partner this week.

To start with, you're probably experiencing a lot of the same things as last week, only intensified …