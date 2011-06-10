Guide to Being 27 Weeks Pregnant

If, up to now, you've barely been showing, this week could be your entry into "obviously pregnant" zone. Your baby is big enough now that your uterus has exceeded the previous boundaries of your abdomen, so you're probably feeling a bit lumbering, and possibly clumsy.
Of course, there may also be the heartburn, constipation, hemorrhoids, stray hairs in unlikely places and that dark line down the middle of your belly. You're probably feeling lots of movement in your womb, since that little one has more limb control these days, and the round ligament pain in your lower abdomen is, most likely, still very much around.
Your uterus is growing about half an inch per week now, shifting your center of gravity; pressing on your nerves, blood vessels and organs; as well as just generally increasing your load. As a result, some other week 27 symptoms may include:
- Swollen ankles and feet
- Back pain (especially low down)
- Frequent urination
- Hand/wrist numbness (pregnancy-related carpal tunnel)
- Pelvic pain (SPD), from the loosening of your pelvic joints
Around this time, you may also start experiencing Braxton-Hicks contractions, aka "false labor." These mild, usually painless contractions are getting your uterus ready for the real deal a few months from now. You may feel some pressure, or nothing at all. If, on the other hand, you feel strong contractions, notify your doctor immediately, since it could signal preterm labor, and we definitely don't want that: Your little one is still very much baking.