Guide to Being 38 Weeks Pregnant

You're so close you can taste it. Or maybe that's just stomach acid, since your indigestion has probably reached new heights. Still, you've got two short, waddling weeks left, give or take, before your baby greets the world, and the excitement (and anxiety) might be keeping you up at night.

Or maybe that's the leg cramps. Still, you've probably got some time on your hands to contemplate the state you're in this week. Here, what you might be experiencing in week 38, including symptoms, baby's development, your partner's role and what you should (and shouldn't) be spending your precious mental energy on.

Advertisement

First, at this point in your pregnancy, the discomfort is potentially epic …