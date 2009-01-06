If you're an older woman either trying to conceive or just found out you're pregnant, you're probably wondering about the pregnancy in older age risks. Pregnancy at age 35 and above can be problem-free. In this article we provide you with information about pregnancy and older age, and pregnancy at age 35 and above.

What you need to know about pregnancy after 35:

Most healthy women from age 35 into their 40s have healthy pregnancies. If problems do arise, they can usually be successfully treated.

Women over age 35 have an increased risk of:

Fertility problems

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Multiple pregnancy (twins or more)

Miscarriage

Placenta previa, a condition in which the placenta is in the wrong place and covers the cervix

Cesarean section

A baby with a genetic disorder

Because of these increased risks for women over 35, prenatal care is especially important.

What you can do about pregnancy after 35:

No matter what your age, see your health care provider before trying to get pregnant. This is especially important if you:

Have a chronic medical condition, such as diabetes, a seizure disorder or high blood pressure

Are on long-term medication

If not under control, some medical conditions can cause risks for you and your baby.

If you are older than 35 and don't get pregnant after trying for six months, see your health care provider.