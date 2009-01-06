What can I do to reduce my risk of having a premature baby?

Get prenatal care as soon as you think you're pregnant and go to every appointment. Go even if you feel fine.

If you smoke, stop smoking. It's best to stop before you get pregnant. If you can't stop, try to cut down. Avoid secondhand smoke.

Don't drink alcohol.

If you use drugs or herbal remedies or supplements that are not prescribed by your health care provider, stop using them. It's best to stop before you get pregnant. Talk to your health care provider about prescription medications you are taking.