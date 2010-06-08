Start a Pregnancy Blog in 3 Easy Steps

Learn how to start a pregnancy blog in three easy steps. See pregnancy pictures.
Brand X Pictures/Thinkstock

Congratulations, you're pregnant! It's amazing how overwhelming those three little words can be -- you may find yourself overflowing with happiness and anxiety all wrapped up in a nine-month wait. This is a time to indulge in keepsakes and making memories, as even though 40 weeks sounds like a long time, it goes by quickly.

Keeping a pregnancy blog can help you preserve the experience of your pregnancy, and because it's online, it's an easy way to share updates with family and friends, and commiserate with other pregnant women who may also be awakened by their bladders at 3:30 every morning.

We have three basic steps for starting your new pregnancy blog, beginning with choosing the right tools for the job.

Contents
  1. Step 1: Where will you blog?
  2. Step 2: Setting Up Your Blog
  3. Step 3: What will you blog?

Step 1: Where will you blog?

While some people prefer to have control over every pixel of their blog, many of us -- and especially new bloggers -- do just fine with free blogging platforms such as Blogger.com, WordPress.com and BabyCrowd (which is a platform specifically for pregnancy journaling). Finding the right blog software is a matter of doing some trial and error. You'll know if the blog software makes sense to you as soon as you log in to write your first post.

Done properly, you'll be spending time with this software just about every day, so be sure to pick one that doesn't frustrate you with every click of the mouse.

As you test drive blog software, look at all the features available to you. For example, if you think you'll want to chronicle your changing body and share your ultrasound photos as your pregnancy progresses, look for a blogging platform that makes photo sharing easy.

Step 2: Setting Up Your Blog

Whether you're using a free online journaling site such as Blogger.com or BabyCrowd or you're publishing your pregnancy blog to your own personal domain, you'll need to set aside some time to figure out what the nuts and bolts will be. Whatever blog software you decide to use, there will be a control panel. This is where you will find a text editor for writing your blog posts and all the tools you'll need to manage your blog.

Free blogging services offer an array of templates for you to choose from to give your blog a personalized layout and design -- and often choosing and switching templates is as easy as clicking a button within the control panel (beware, it can be much more complicated if you're building your own blog).

The most common features of a blog are, of course, the journal entries themselves (with or without open comments), an "about me" section and photo albums. Some bloggers also add their Twitter feed or other widgets to further step up the personalization -- once you know your due date, check out countdown clocks or widgets that give you week-by-week updates on your developing fetus.

Step 3: What will you blog?

By now, you may have picked where you will blog, what your blog looks like and maybe even the name of your blog. It's time for your first post. What will you write?

Sure, a pregnancy blog will be about your pregnancy, but what about it, exactly, will you say? Will you journal your pregnancy by discussing the emotional and physical changes you're going through? Or will your blog be more of a timeline, where you write about your daily life during pregnancy (don't forget to take those belly photos!)? Maybe it's simply a photo journal with brief captions, or maybe it will consist of lengthy letters to your unborn baby about your anticipation of becoming a mom.

Whether it's your first or fifth time in maternity pants (don't forget to take a photo of that, too), journaling your pregnancy is a once in a lifetime experience. Keep up with your posts and in no time at all, you'll find you're writing about your baby's first smile.

