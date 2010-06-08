Start a Pregnancy Blog in 3 Easy Steps

Congratulations, you're pregnant! It's amazing how overwhelming those three little words can be -- you may find yourself overflowing with happiness and anxiety all wrapped up in a nine-month wait. This is a time to indulge in keepsakes and making memories, as even though 40 weeks sounds like a long time, it goes by quickly.

Keeping a pregnancy blog can help you preserve the experience of your pregnancy, and because it's online, it's an easy way to share updates with family and friends, and commiserate with other pregnant women who may also be awakened by their bladders at 3:30 every morning.

We have three basic steps for starting your new pregnancy blog, beginning with choosing the right tools for the job.