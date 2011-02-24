10 Things No One Tells You About Your Body After You Have a Baby

" " What's in store for your body? iStockphoto.com /lisegagne

Once you've prepped the nursery, shopped for all the adorable baby clothes, had the baby shower and made the fateful trips to and from the hospital, you'd think you could put pregnancy away in a memory book and get on with motherhood. Unfortunately, your body may need a period of adjustment before it's ready to move on to the next phases of your life.

Delivering the baby will shed a few pounds and take away the feeling you're carrying a very heavy basketball in front of you. But some of the other alterations pregnancy hath wrought might take a little longer to resolve. Friends and relatives may have glossed over a few unfunny facts about your post-pregnancy physique. Just to set the record straight, here are 10 things you may not have heard about recovering from the big event.

We'd like to offer a little observation here: Having a baby is a big deal, a really big deal. You may not love the residual brown patches on your complexion or the jiggle in your tummy, but you earned them in a worthy cause. And even if those imperfections won't land you on the cover of the next summer swimwear daily, you should bear the marks with pride. You didn't just save a life; you brought one into the world. If that doesn't make you a flat-out, downright, traffic-stopping beauty, regardless of your panty size, it sure should.