10 Tips for Breastfeeding Success

Pick a philosophy and stick with it. There are a couple of schools of thought on when to feed baby (i.e., every time he cries, every three hours or somewhere in between). Each school seems equally adamant that theirs is the right philosophy. What matters most is that you choose a philosophy that you are comfortable with and that you feel is best for your baby. Once you've picked one, be ready for other well-meaning mothers to advise you on how to do it right. Listen, but stick to your guns when it comes to doing what you think is best.

Christina Breda Antoniades is a freelance writer and mother of 9-month-old Vasili. She has written extensively for Discovery.com, including the Travel Channel Online and Discovery Health Online. In her nine months as a new mommy, Christina has come to learn the joys and pains of parenthood.