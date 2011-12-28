5 Parent Traits That Teens Hate

" " Teens have a hard enough time understanding themselves and the world around them without having to watch their every step. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

A child's likes and dislikes tend to dramatically change when he or she enters the teen years -- and a few years later, they're likely to change again. This is true today, it was true when you were a kid and it was true before Samuel Clemens became known as Mark Twain. Twain, in fact, wrote, "When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years [source: Quote DB]."

But just because a teenager's views may be, shall we say, a little skewed doesn't mean you should ignore them. If you discount your teen's feelings, you do so at your own peril. Having an awareness of some of the traits they tend to despise may help you reduce conflicts. The key word here is "reduce" not "eliminate." Besides, knowing what they feel and why they feel it might just provide you with some peace and comfort during these challenging years.

Yes, your teen will change as time goes on, but you don't have to just wait for them on the other side. You can work with them if you're willing to tweak and adapt some of your approaches and personal characteristics. Consider this your map of the teenage minefield. We'll examine where to step and where not to step during these transitional years. It might be tricky at times, but you can guide that youngster into adulthood while keeping your relationship intact.