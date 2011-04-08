What are some electricity safety tips for kids?

It's important for children to know how to use electrical appliances safely and when to avoid them. Training your kids to have good habits, such as drying their hands thoroughly when leaving the bathroom or kitchen, can ultimately prevent accidents, such as fires or electric shock. The following are some electricity safety tips for children both in and out of the house.

The most common electrical danger in the house is the electrical outlet. Curious young children often experiment with outlets by placing objects or their little fingers inside, resulting in electric shock. Make sure to keep those outlets covered with plastic outlet plugs. Similarly, household appliances that are permanently plugged into the wall, such as a toaster or mixer, can pose a danger. Children should never operate an appliance on their own and they should learn not to stick objects inside appliances that are plugged in. It's best to keep such appliances unplugged when they're not in use. When you want to unplug an appliance, never pull on the cord to detach it from the wall; make sure to turn it off beforehand and remove the plug carefully.

When water comes into contact with electricity, the result could be deadly; therefore, the bathroom and kitchen are the most accident-prone areas in the house. Make sure that children dry their hands thoroughly before touching the light switch. You should store electric appliances, such as a radio or hair dryer, away from the sink and never operate an appliance with wet hands.

You should be aware of the dangers of electricity outside the house as well. Teach children never to climb on power poles or trees that are entwined with electrical wires. Since kites that are stuck in the electric wires can cause a fire, children should play with kites in open areas only. Electrocution by lightning can be dangerous as well; don't swim or remain in open areas during an electrical storm.