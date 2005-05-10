Is your long-distance romance in trouble?

Long-distance relationships are tough, no doubt about it. And because of that, it's important to pay attention to signs that trouble is afoot. Here are five signs that it may be time to move on:

He's slow to return your calls . Regular communication is the thread that keeps a long-distance relationship together. If he fails to return calls in a timely fashion, ask him about it. Maybe he is especially busy. But if he fails to give you a good reason, it could be a sign that he is not ready for a serious, long-distance relationship.

He's reluctant to discuss the future of your relationship . Again, this may mean he is afraid of committing to you long distance. A man may hold back simply because of the uncertainty of the idea: Maybe he's not ready for an exclusive relationship and is afraid that a commitment will mean he can't be with anyone else when you're not around. Or maybe he's been hurt before. In either case, you need to discuss it.

You're always the one to call him . This is not a good sign. Ask him why he never calls you. It may be that the two of you need to redefine your relationship. Maybe he thinks you're just friends, or maybe he's just not interested, in which case, you have a right to know now.

He never makes any plans for the two of you to get together . Again, another potentially bad sign. He has to want to see you, and he has to want to make an effort, otherwise what's the point?

All he ever wants to do is have phone sex with you. Then dump him. He's obviously not interested in a real relationship, and you need to move on.

Don't despair if you've just decided that it's over. Just remember — there are plenty of fish in the sea. Get back to your life — and reserve your long-distance calls for relatives!