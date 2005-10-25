Keep Your Relationship Off the Rocks: Tips From the Experts

See these tips to get closer to your partner and keep your relationship off the rocks.
Below are some tips to keep your relationship off the rocks, and on solid ground.

  • Wish Bowl: If your partner doesn't initiate with you romantically and intimately you can encourage him or her by writing down things you like on cards and putting them in a bowl. For example: give a massage, plan a date, have a shower together, create a romantic mood, offer a hug and a kiss when you see each other after work, write poetry, etc. Get your partner to take one card out of the bowl each evening and learn to become intimate. Since they're your ideas you are more likely to respond in a positive fashion.
  • Eyes Wide Open: To help connect on an emotional level with your partner take a minute each day to look into your partner's eyes and express how you feel about him or her. Follow it up with a kiss...with your eyes open.
  • Gifts from the Heart: Every now and then surprise your partner with a gift. It doesn't have to be anything big but make sure when you give it, you tell your partner how much you love and appreciate the things he or she does for you. It will create a sense of gratitude and your partner will not feel taken for granted.
  • Getting Rid of Anger: To release anger in a way that doesn't escalate an argument, find a target that you can pretend is the person you are angry with and throw bean bags at it. Verbalize what that person does to make you angry. On each throw you release your resentment and frustration both verbally and physically. This way you don't take it out on your partner. And, by letting off steam you have a chance to discuss your feelings clearly and honestly.
  • Time to Relax: For couples with kids it's important that you share raising them fairly. Take turns preparing meals, running them around and picking up after them. This allows the other partner to have some down time. Make a schedule that blocks time for both the daily chores and free time. Taking time to relax will help you be more up for positive interaction with your kids, and each other.
  • Silent Connection: Spend a minute each day facing each other and pressing your hands up against your partner's. Look into each other's eyes. Then tell him or her something you like about about him or her. Nonverbal intimacy, even for a short time, can short-circuit the day's frustration and put you in a positive mental state. The verbal reinforcement helps insure you are connecting on all levels.
  • Active listening: This exercise can help you and your partner understand and learn what the other is feeling so that you have a chance to start solving issues in your relationship. Find a quiet private place in your home. Take turns telling each other what you want to say. When one of you has spoken the other partner must repeat back what was said, NOT what they think they heard. Repeat your partner's sentiments until you get it right. This will save misunderstanding, confusion and lots of yelling!

Intimacy Tips

  • Treat each other like royalty: Take turns bringing each other a meal in bed. It's intimate, and makes your partner feel special and cared for.
  • Partnership/ Team Building: To strengthen your partnership try doing things together that need both your input. Going camping, for instance, can be fun, but you have to help each other pitch the tent and encourage each other's efforts. A change of environment and teamwork can work wonders for the sexlife.
  • Creative Foreplay: Bringing creativity into your sex life is fun and keeps desire alive. Edible body paints and foods are a great way to bring sensuality into foreplay. Stimulating the senses can create desire and passion.
  • Couples ARC: When you and your partner have resorted to insulting each other it causes a lot of hurt. Both partners in a relationship need to take responsibility for being mean and hurtful. Each day turn to each other and APOLOGIZE for a wrong doing, mention something you RESPECT in your partner and then CONNECT by hugging or kissing. These three things, done daily, can really ground the relationship.
  • Romance Chest: Many couples lack romance in their busy lives and many women's desire is evoked through romantic gestures. A simple way to bring intimacy to the relationship is to put together a romance chest — include wine, candles, scented oils for massage, chocolate, etc. When you're in the mood you can go to the box and set the scene for a romantic evening.
  • Poetry and Romance: A simple way to show someone you care about them is writing a poem. It may seem old-fashioned but if it's romantic and heartfelt it can create emotional desire.
  • Sensual Massage: Massage helps couples wind down and learn to touch each other gently and sensually. It usually creates desire and a sense of well being and a closeness with you partner.
  • Partnership Dance: To help reconnect, find an activity that you can both learn to do together. Look for something that you both find interesting. It will keep you connected and focused on accomplishing something NEW together.
  • Letting Go of the Past: Old issues can destroy your chances of moving into the future. Couples can write down their past issues and transgressions on small cards then attach them to balloons. Facing each other, take turns reading the cards. Each partner needs to look the other in the eye, acknowledge the issue, make a heartfelt apology and then let the issue go forever. Watching the balloon float way allows the process of closure.
  • Weekly Schedules: Schedules can help couples work out their time together and have a more balanced relationship. By using magnets on the refrigerator to symbolize your plans set aside specific times of specific days for together time. Get into a routine so that you can schedule both alone time and together time.

Activity Tips

  • Foreplay Assignment: On plain paper, make an outline of your body. Mark down on the diagram exactly what you like sexually and where you like. Be explicit. Swap diagrams and learn about your partners hot spots.
  • Rock Climbing: Rock climbing with your partner can help build trust. For added adventure (and in a safe environment) one partner can be blindfolded while the other leads with words of direction and encouragement. This experience helps each partner see how they need to work as a team to accomplish some things.
  • Getting in Touch with Your Sexuality: It's important to feel confident about your body and sexuality. Try taking lessons or get an instructional video for erotic dancing. It can be learned in private and helps relieve anxiety and build confidence.
  • It's Your Turn to Do the Dishes: It may be hard to believe but anything can be foreplay as long as you apply the right thinking to it. Turn an everyday chore into fun by making a romantic gesture while cleaning, cooking or folding the laundry.
  • Keep Connected by Phone: Couples with busy schedules often have a hard time staying connected. Calling each other and talking in a romantic way can give you a chance to build up desire so that when you meet you are ready for intimacy.
  • Hypnosis: Hypnosis can help with ingrained bad habits, like constantly being late for all of your dates. See if this techniques works on a bad habit you can't seem to break.
  • Speak and I'll follow: To learn to communicate clearly and to listen better one partner is blindfolded while the other has to describe a picture of shapes and patterns. The blindfolded partner must try to draw the picture relying solely on the other partner's instructions and listening carefully. It is an exercise that helps reveal that clear and precise communication is important.
  • Away from it All: Couples need private time. Make boundaries in the home if living with others and schedule private time with your partner. Take a trip on a boat, or have a picnic in the park or even rent a hotel room, anything that allows you intimate time together.
  • Erotic Home Videos: You can keep the excitement and creativity in the bedroom. Make up a story, write a script, maybe even get costumes. Be creative, don't forget to include plenty of foreplay and erotic interludes and then shoot your own erotic video.
  • Couples Commitment Course: An outdoor ropes course can play a key role in teaching a couple to support and encourage each other on equal ground. Reaching the end of this physically challenging course depends on the pair's ability to rely on and support each other. It is a good test for any relationship as it identifies strengths, weaknesses and how the couple works together toward a common goal.

