Speed Dating: A New Form of Matchmaking

If you're dating in this day and age, you know that time constraints can have a big impact on your social life. Many television shows and cities have a solution called "speed dating." What is speed dating? In this article we will address the most common speed dating questions and provide you with speed dating answers from our experts.

Love and marriage have always gone hand in hand. With the efficiency of shotgun weddings and quickie divorces, it would only seem natural for dating to follow suit.

Enter the fast-paced world of speed dating, where singles have the opportunity to date up to ten other lovelorn singles in one evening.

How is this possible, you ask? Each date lasts a mere seven minutes. What makes speed dating different from the typical bar scene is that participants have the same objective — to meet a potential companion.

Rules of the Game

The rules of speed dating are quite simple. A group of singles gathers at a cafe or similar venue. Armed with a nametag, a scorecard and their sparkling personality, couples are paired up to begin their first date. They are allowed to discuss anything, except their careers, or where the live.

Following seven minutes of conversation, a bell is rung, and the men move on to meet their next date. Think of it as a flirt's version of musical chairs.

Following each date, participants mark on a card whether they would have an interest in meeting their date again. If a mutual interest is noted, speed-dating organizers provide each party with the other's phone number.

Where Did Speed Dating Come From?

Speed dating, established by Rabbi Yaacov Deyo in 1999, is based on a Jewish tradition of chaperoned gatherings of young Jewish singles. Originally intended as a way of keeping Jewish singles from marrying outside the faith; the speed-dating movement has flourished in both Jewish and secular communities throughout the world.

For many singles tired of the bar scene and weary of blind dates, speed dating offers a fun and safe alternative.

But Does Speed Dating Work?

Speed dating has proven to be fairly successful, with approximately half of all participants coming away with a potential match. While some may be uncomfortable with the notion of making repeated small talk ten times in one evening, advocates of speed dating believe that the success of this "unconventional" arrangement lies in "conventional" — simple chemistry.

But the question remains: Is seven minutes enough time to fairly assess someone? Afterall, in this short time, you may have written off someone you might have otherwise found interesting in a traditional dating scenario.

Conversely, you may think you've met your dream date. But had you more time — even one more minute — you may have discovered that "dreamboat" has a toe-nail clipping collection under his bed.

Regardless, the popularity of speed dating is growing at a rapid pace. Is speed dating the new revolution in relationships or is this fad's seven minutes up?