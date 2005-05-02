Surviving Dating's Most Embarrassing Moments

" " Excessive sweating? Passing wind? Forgot your wallet? See how to handle these dating nightmares. John Lund/ Getty Images

You may have experienced one or two dating disasters where you wished you could have crawled under the table to hide for the next decade or so. Well, you can breathe a huge sigh of relief as soon as you master the perfect remedy for the following dating disasters. The first rule: No matter what the problem, 'fess up immediately. Your date will sense something is wrong and think the problem's her or him. And remember, no matter how bad it gets, really, is it the end of the world?

Disaster: Your pants (skirt, shirt, bra) split.

Solution: Tie your jacket or sweater around your waist; buy or borrow a jacket or sweater to tie around your waist. Borrow a safety pin from the waiter.

Disaster: You forgot your wallet or billfold.

Solution: Throw yourself on the mercy of either your date or the manager (if you're a regular there). If your date likes you, at least he or she will know there will be another date — one for which you pay in full.

Disaster: You pass wind.

Solution: Most importantly, avoid breaking out in a 15-minute nervous laughing jag. Apologize once and then (if possible) open a window.

Disaster: You run into an angry ex.

Solution: Remind yourself that you are not responsible for anyone's behavior but your own. Stay calm and let your ex be the only person in the room who makes a fool of him- or herself.

Disaster: Your car breaks down.

Solution: Presumably, you belong to an auto club so you won't have to flip through the yellow pages looking for a reputable tow. Best thing to do is make the best of it. Don't sink into a quicksand of self-blame. See if the tow truck can drop you off at the restaurant on the way, take a cab home, and deal with your dead car tomorrow. Remember: A little reconnaissance means you won't run out of gas or get a flat without a spare.