10 Dating Ideas for Married Couples

You can still remember that first encounter. Maybe you met at the library, workplace or at a friend's house. You stayed up talking late into the night, and then for weeks afterward, anxiously awaited the next phone call, text or e-mail. Then as your relationship bloomed into marriage, it seemed that your wedding day happiness would be eternal. For some of us it is, but preserving that bliss doesn't come naturally. Passionate relationships take work -- and the energy that you put in is often what you get in return.

According to Sam Yagan, who runs an online dating Web site, "romantic relationships, have three stages: the initial attraction (lust), the romance (falling in love), and the attachment (where both partners become comfortable with each other). The comfort is a good thing, but problems arise when couples reach this phase and forget about the first two" [source: Kormly].

Even when life's distractions, like work and kids, wrestle for center stage, your love must always be the first priority. Making time for each other, even when it seems inconvenient, is crucial to dating your spouse.

