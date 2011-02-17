Relationship Tips Pictures

" " John Foxx/Stockbyte/Thinkstock Relationships aren't always easy. Check out these pictures to learn some tips on how to make a relationship work.

Advertisement

" " Medioimages/Photodisc/Thinkstock Talk about what you want before you get physically intimate. If you're interested in a lasting long-term relationship, don't give signals that say you're only interested in a physical relationship.

" " Jupiterimages/liquidlibrary/Thinkstock Know when 'NO' means no. If she's steadily resisting, she may not be that into you.

" " Lifesize/Thinkstock Quality time spent alone together without friends and/or the kids can help you and your partner revamp and renew each other's feelings toward one another.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock Remember when you used to open the door for her? Chivalry never dies. The little things will show her how much you care.

Advertisement

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock If something bothers you, let it out and talk about it with your partner. Holding it in may turn into anger and resentment.

" " George Doyle/Thinkstock Spending holidays together demonstrates that your relationship is just as important as family.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/vgajic Listen actively by being attentive and responding appropriately instead of just lending your partner an ear.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/diego_cervo Fighting with someone you love? Don't hit below the belt. Saying things in the heat of an argument may be difficult to take back in the end.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/Enjoylife2 Part-time lovers, full-time friends. Quality time spent together will help strengthen the bond of the relationship.

Advertisement

" " Comstock/Thinkstock When it comes time to 'meet the parents,' make sure to dress appropriately, be sincere and learn a little bit about them ahead of time.

" " Pulp Photography/Getty Images The impact of the Internet on relationships can be either positive or negative. Get rid of all distractions that may lead to someone feeling neglected.

" " Compassionate Eye Foundation/Robert Kent /Digital Vision/Getty Images When you introduce your girlfriend to friends, make sure to give her balanced attention and meet in a spot comfortable for everyone.

" " Jupiter Images/Banana Stock/Thinkstock Even though you've now made it clear you have a special lady, don't forget to schedule some 'guy time' for yourself.

" " Joshua Sheldon/Getty Images Ladies need 'girl time' just as much as men need their 'guy time.' Having your own personal life can help manage your obligations.

Advertisement

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock 'No, honey, there's no one but you.' If it's not meant to be, then it's not meant to be. Save time and effort for both of you, and call it quits instead of turning to another person.