5 Popular Anti-aging Supplements

Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) helps your body produce important sex hormones such as estrogen and testosterone. Levels of DHEA peak at 25 and steadily decline as we age. Low levels are associated with chronic conditions such as breast cancer and cardiovascular disease, and those who have higher levels of the hormone typically live longer than those who have lower levels. Some believe that taking DHEA may reduce these health issues, and preliminary studies show that may slow bone loss, boost skin health and prevent memory loss. However these results are far from conclusive. Because there have been only a few studies dealing with long-term use of DHEA and it may cause unwanted side effects like insulin resistance and other hormone-related disorders, discuss the risks with a health care professional.

Before taking any of these supplements, it's important consider the potential dangers with your doctor. And remember, if a product seems too good to be true, it probably is!