How to Shrink Large Pores

" " Cucumbers won't minimize pores -- but these tricks will! Credit: Digital Vision/Getty Images

Your face has thousands of pores on it. Some of them are practically invisible, while others might look gigantic if you make the mistake of peering into a magnifying mirror.

These tiny openings are part and parcel of hair follicles, oil glands and sweat glands. Without them, your body couldn't regulate temperature or protect your skin. But that may be difficult to remember if your pores are often blocked, resulting in acne, or are very noticeable. Large pores can also make your skin appear older -- after all, when is the last time you noticed the pores on a baby's face?

Advertisement

Several factors come into play where pore size is involved. Once you know what affects their appearance, you'll be armed with the information to improve it.