How to Minimize Your Pores

As you age, you probably notice your body changing in significant ways. Your skin may sag and stretch, your belly may push new boundaries, and crow's feet may creep from the corners of your eyes. To varying degrees, this aging process happens to everyone. But many of the choices we make can affect how dramatic those changes will be. In fact, most people will go out of their way to battle these signs of aging, using nutrition and exercise, creams, lotions, or even surgery.

When walking through the drug store, you'll undoubtedly notice aisles upon aisles of creams to help protect your skin from wrinkles. There are several other skin issues, however, that don't get quite as much attention. One of these problems includes enlarged pores -- the dilated, puffy look that tiny spots on your face can experience. Enlarged pores are caused by a number of factors, particularly aging and genetics. As you get older, oils and skin cells can build up in your pores, causing them to expand. Additionally, sun damage and lowered skin elasticity can make pores appear larger than usual over time [source: DocShop].

Unfortunately, it's impossible to permanently decrease the size of your pores. But you can decrease their appearance. Whether you want to go to a dermatologist or spa or you want a quick fix in the comfort of your home, there are countless tricks, products and procedures designed to minimize the appearance of your pores.

You'll start by reading about the at-home tricks you can use to cover up the appearance of large pores. Next, you'll investigate a variety of medical procedures that can help tighten your pores. Finally, you'll read about the many products available for treating enlarged pores.

