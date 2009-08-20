How much is too much when it comes to makeup?

" " When it comes to makeup, sometimes less is more. Get more tips from our makeup tips pictures. iStockphoto.com /eli_asenova

Forget diamonds -- makeup is a girl's best friend. Whether it's covering under-eye circles and blemishes or giving your perfect date outfit a flirty finish, makeup is one of the most reliable tools for helping you look your best. That said, when it's overdone, makeup can look tacky and make you seem older. There's a fine line between just enough and too much makeup. But knowing where that line falls can be tough.

When in doubt, it's probably in your best interest to err on the side of caution. Too much makeup in the workplace, for example, can detract from your professionalism. It's always better to look classic than unintentionally tacky by over-applying.

Whether you're just starting out with makeup, looking to revamp your makeup collection or looking for a way to spice up your appearance for a special night, you can learn how to look appropriate and your absolute best at all times.

If you aren't a makeup aficionado, the makeup section in the drugstore or department store may seem incredibly daunting. With seemingly thousands of choices of foundation, concealer, eye shadow, lip color, liners, glosses and powders, it's tough to know where to start. But there's no need to worry. There are simple ways to discover your best look -- starting with your basic, everyday needs and working up to more glam evening looks.

