Top 5 Chemical Peels

If the fountain of youth ever existed, it’s evaded our detection. Luckily, there are ways for us to counteract the effects of aging.

About once a month our bodies shed their skins but, unlike snakes, the shedding doesn’t occur in complete sheets. Instead, a skin cell is lost and – just as quickly – a skin cell is replaced. This is the regenerative process.

Chemical peels can help speed up this process. As the name implies, the skin is peeled away, removing acne scars, age spots and other imperfections. Fresh skin grows in place of the damaged epidermis. There are a variety of chemical peels which utilize different skin removal techniques depending, in part, on the severity of skin damage. The cost of chemical peels also varies but, generally speaking, it’s an expensive procedure.

Click ahead to discover which chemical peel may be right for you.