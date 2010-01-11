How to Give Yourself a Facial at Home

Your eyes may be the window to your soul, but your face is the first clue to your age. The prominent desire for a youthful appearance sends some people running to the doctor's office for expensive treatments like chemical peels and Botox, and even invasive plastic surgery. So it's important to realize that taking good care of your facial skin from an early age can ease the signs of aging for both women and men.
As the wise Ben Franklin said, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and this applies to pretty much anything health related, included caring for your skin. For example, limiting your time in the sun will benefit you more in the long run than trying to un-do the wrinkles and skin damage that prolonged exposure to the sun causes. Different skin types can handle different levels of sun exposure, and each skin type requires a particular kind of care. Skin types are generally divided up into dry, normal, combination and oily, and they're based on factors such as pore size, tone, texture and sebum production. In addition to proactive health measures, developing a skin care regimen that fits your skin type is a great way to stave off the inevitable signs of age.
Advertisement
In addition to regular cleansing and moisturizing, facials make a great addition to your skin care program that results in a smooth, glowing complexion. Facials are a popular at spas and take your skin through a specific multi-step regimen that involves cleansing, detoxifying, toning and moisturizing.
While you can get these enjoyable spa treatments from a licensed esthetician, and it's always wonderfully pampering to have someone else slather scrubs and oils on your skin, it can also be expensive. So here's how to save a little dough and give yourself a facial at home.
Advertisement