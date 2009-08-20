Juvederm Overview

You may have heard terms like "marionette lines" or "parenthesis" used to describe someone's facial features. These are nicknames for the nasolabial folds, the lines on your skin that run from the edge of your nose down to the corners of your mouth. Like other creases in your skin, nasolabial folds deepen with age. And -- also like other wrinkles -- dermal fillers like Juvederm are an increasingly popular way of making them disappear.

Juvederm, like Restylane, Perlane and Elevess, is a hyaluronic acid wrinkle filler. Hyaluronic acid is a chemical already found in the human body, although the hyaluronic acid in dermal fillers is created outside the body [source: Physicians Coalition for Injectable Safety]. Juvederm is a gel made of hyaluronic acid that is injected directly into the skin. The gel then fills wrinkles caused by aging, smoothing the skin and giving it a youthful appearance.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Juvederm in 2006, and many doctors have seen an increase in its usage since then [sources: Physicians Coalition for Injectable Safety, Singer]. In general, Juvederm Ultra and Juvederm Ultra Plus work well on wrinkles in the nasolabial folds and other areas on the lower half of the face and can also help plump up the lips or cheeks [source: Physicians Coalition for Injectable Safety].

If you are considering using Juvederm or any other dermal filler, make sure to discuss your options with a doctor you trust. Dermal fillers are generally safe when administered correctly, but even with one that's FDA-approved, like Juvederm, there's a chance of side effects [source: Singer]. A doctor can also give you the background on how effective various fillers are to help you decide which one to choose.

Read on to find out how well Juvederm works -- and how long it lasts.