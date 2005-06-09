Have you ever heard the phrase, "You are what you eat?" Take a peek at these free recipes for glowing skin from Dr. Nicholas Perricone's book The Perricone Prescription and speed your way to healthy, glowing skin.

Salmon Teriyaki (makes one large or two small servings):

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger

½ cup minced scallions

1 teaspoon minced garlic

8-ounce salmon filet

Whisk together soy sauce, ginger, scallions and garlic in a nonmetallic bowl. Place salmon fillet in shallow dish and cover with soy-ginger sauce. Marinate for 30 minutes. Cover baking sheet with foil, then place fish on foil and top with remaining marinate Broil 5 to 7 minutes

Grilled Asparagus (makes two servings):

½ pound fresh asparagus

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh parsley

Place asparagus on a plate, drizzle with olive oil, and season with pepper to taste. Roll asparagus to coat with oil. Place on a broiler and cook until stalks start to brown, then turn and cook on other side.