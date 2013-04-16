5 Ways to Fake a Gorgeous Glow

" " Follow these tips to feel confident on the beach with your friends and family. Goodshoot

We're all about looking and feeling good on the beach, but when it comes to your health, it's got to be safety first.

Even if you feel better when you're bronzed, limited exposure to the sun without proper protection causes wrinkles and puts you at risk for skin cancer.

Don't fall victim to tanning beds, either. They that can increase your chances of developing skin cancer, too. In fact, just one tanning bed visit increases your risk of developing melanoma by up to 20 percent! Instead, give these harmless methods a try and we promise you'll look good, feel good and won't jeopardize your health!

Read on to learn how to get a naturally gorgeous glow.