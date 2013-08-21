Quick Tips: How Can Baking Soda Benefit the Skin On Your Face?

" " Baking soda may be a cheap, easy way to cleanse and exfoliate your skin. ©frannyanne/veer

Could that box of baking soda that's minimizing odors in your fridge double as a superstar skin-care product? According to an interview in the French Elle magazine, Emma Stone says she uses it to exfoliate her skin [source: TheDailyMail.uk]. She's not alone -- a whole slew of other uses for baking soda as a skin-care product are popping up all over the Internet.

Those on the baking soda bandwagon see its lack of chemicals and ability to buff away dead skin cells as a major improvement over conventional beauty products [Brown].

But does baking soda get the OK from dermatologists?

Dr. Joshua Fox, Medical Director of Advanced Dermatology P.C. and Dr. Jeffrey S. Dover, a Boston dermatologist and co-director of SkinCare Physicians, both said they've never used or recommended baking soda as an exfoliant to their dermatology clients. Dr. Fox says he uses sodium bicarbonate (aka baking soda) to help decrease the pain of an injection, which occurs because the anesthesia and skin's pH levels aren't balanced. But that's the only use he's had for baking soda in his practice.

However, according to TLC Planet Green's Josh Peterson, "Baking soda makes a top-notch exfoliation." He says it's because baking soda is "coarse, but not too coarse. It's the best amount of coarse for removing the top layer of dead skin cells, and if applied correctly, it won't cause your sensitive facial skin to become red and irritated." He likes the green aspect of using this for your face because it's not harmful to the environment. [source: HowStuffWorks.com]

If you want to use baking soda at home, try these two recipes.