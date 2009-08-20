Skin Cleansing Formulas

Like many Americans, you may spend a fair amount of time working on your appearance. Whether you're getting a pedicure or running on the treadmill, you probably do whatever you can to look your best.

One of the basic principles of beauty is clean, unblemished skin, and although you may be able to achieve this look with concealer and foundation, most people prefer to have the real thing. The easiest way to clean your skin is with soap and water, but harsh bar soap can strip the skin of its oils, which can cause dry, flaky skin [source: PG Beauty Science]. But today there are plenty of alternatives to a basic bar of soap and a washcloth -- there are numerous cleansing solutions on the market that can treat a variety of skin types. Not only do these products cleanse your face, but some of them can also moisturize your skin, prevent acne or help you fight wrinkles [source: Consumer Research].

Regardless of whether you have dry, sensitive, oily, aging or acne-prone skin, there's a skin care formula that's right for you. Keep reading to learn what skin care products are gentle enough for sensitive skin.